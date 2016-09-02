TODAY |

No tsunami threat to New Zealand after powerful 7.5 magnitude quake hits Papua New Guinea

A powerful earthquake struck Papua New Guinea early overnight, triggering a tsunami alert for coastal areas up to 1,000 kilometres away.

A Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management spokeswoman told 1 NEWS the earthquake was assessed by GNS Science as having no tsunami threat to New Zealand. It will continue monitoring movement in the area over the coming hours.

The US Geological Survey said the quake measured magnitude 7.5 and was located 45 kilometres northeast of Kokopo, a remote town with a population of about 26,000. It was centred at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometres, it said.

Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage on the Earth's surface, but the USGS estimated that damage and injuries would be low because of the area's sparse population.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said tsunami waves of up to 1 metre were possible along coastal areas up to 1,000 kilometres from the epicentre, including Papua New Guinea and the nearly Solomon Islands. It later said the tsunami threat had largely passed and no waves had been observed, but that there were no sea level gauges in the area for measurement.

It said there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii or Guam.

Papua New Guinea is located on the eastern half of the island of New Guinea, to the east of Indonesia.

It sits on the Pacific's "Ring of Fire," the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world's earthquakes and volcanic activity occurs.

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake in February 2018 in the nation's central region killed at least 125 people and forced another 35,000 from their homes. That quake hit areas that are remote and undeveloped, and assessments about the scale of the damage and injuries were slow to filter out.

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake in February 2018 in the nation's central region killed at least 125 people and forced another 35,000 from their homes. That quake hit areas that are remote and undeveloped, and assessments about the scale of the damage and injuries were slow to filter out.

The Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management told 1 NEWS the earthquake was assessed by GNS Science as having no tsunami threat to New Zealand. It plans to monitor movement in the area over the coming hours.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake measured magnitude 7.5 and was located 45 kilometres (28 miles) northeast of Kokopo, a remote town with a population of about 26,000. It was centred at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles), it said.

Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage on the Earth's surface, but the USGS estimated that damage and injuries would be low because of the area's sparse population.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said tsunami waves of up to 1 metre (3.3 feet) were possible along coastal areas up to 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) from the epicentre, including Papua New Guinea and the nearly Solomon Islands. It later said the tsunami threat had largely passed and no waves had been observed, but that there were no sea level gauges in the area for measurement.

It said there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii or Guam.

Papua New Guinea is located on the eastern half of the island of New Guinea, to the east of Indonesia.

It sits on the Pacific's "Ring of Fire," the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world's earthquakes and volcanic activity occurs.

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake in February 2018 in the nation's central region killed at least 125 people and forced another 35,000 from their homes. That quake hit areas that are remote and undeveloped, and assessments about the scale of the damage and injuries were slow to filter out.

