No single reason for Australia's particularly savage bushfire season, say experts

Experts say it's difficult to pinpoint a single cause of this year's especially savage bushfires in Australia.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Three years of dry weather culminated in the driest spring on record in 2019, which was also the hottest year on record in the country.

“Clearly the warmer, drier weather that we expect to see with climate change and what we’ve already seen in Australia leads to more vegetation being available to burn and more vegetation being available to burn earlier in the year in Australia,” an expert said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“The fire seasons have lengthened, beginning earlier and also finishing later as a result of climate change.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Your playlist will load after this ad