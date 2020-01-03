TODAY |

No single reason for Australia's particularly savage bushfire season, say experts

Source: 1 NEWS

Experts say it's difficult to pinpoint a single cause of this year's especially savage bushfires in Australia.

Three years of dry weather and last year’s hottest temperatures on record clearly played a part. Source: 1 NEWS

Three years of dry weather culminated in the driest spring on record in 2019, which was also the hottest year on record in the country.

“Clearly the warmer, drier weather that we expect to see with climate change and what we’ve already seen in Australia leads to more vegetation being available to burn and more vegetation being available to burn earlier in the year in Australia,” an expert said.

A magpie has been filmed imitating the sound of an emergency vehicle's siren as deadly bushfires continue to burn in Australia's southeast. Source: APTN

“The fire seasons have lengthened, beginning earlier and also finishing later as a result of climate change.”

A naval ship will evacuate around 1000 thousand people from Mallacoota, Victoria. Source: Associated Press

Massive blazes are raging, out-of-control, across Australia. Source: 1 NEWS

A programme to create firebreaks by deliberately clearing vegetation to prevent it from catching fire has also progressed slower than hoped.

