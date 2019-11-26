TODAY |

'No sign of a slowdown' - UN report highlights record amount of greenhouse gases in atmosphere

The amount of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere has hit a record high, according to a new report from the UN's World Meteorological Organisation.

Data collected from monitoring stations around the globe shows concentrations of CO2 hit 407.8 parts per million last year, up from 405.5ppm in the previous year.

The report outlines that this is up 147 per cent from pre-industrial levels in 1750.

"There is no sign of a slowdown, let alone a decline, in greenhouse gases concentration in the atmosphere despite all the commitments under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

"We need to translate the commitments into action and increase the level of ambition for the sake of the future welfare of mankind.

"It is worth recalling that the last time the Earth experienced a comparable concentration of CO2 was three to five million years ago. Back then, the temperature was 2-3C warmer, sea level was 10-20m higher than now," said Mr Taalas.


Source: BBC
