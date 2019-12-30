No sign of Gold Coast man missing from jetski found drifting 13km out to sea

Searchers have found no sign of a Gold Coast man missing for days off the Queensland city's coast.



Jet-ski file image. Source: istock.com

Concerns were first raised on Sunday when a jetski belonging to Anthony Schilperoort was found adrift about 13km off Southport.



Police and emergency crews in boats and helicopters are continuing to search for the 54-year-old.



Read more Jet-ski found drifting 13km off Gold Coast with rider nowhere to be found

"Our priority is to find Tony and bring him home alive," Senior Sergeant Jay Notaro said.

