No sign of Gold Coast man missing from jetski found drifting 13km out to sea

Searchers have found no sign of a Gold Coast man missing for days off the Queensland city's coast.

Concerns were first raised on Sunday when a jetski belonging to Anthony Schilperoort was found adrift about 13km off Southport.

Police and emergency crews in boats and helicopters are continuing to search for the 54-year-old.

Jet-ski found drifting 13km off Gold Coast with rider nowhere to be found

"Our priority is to find Tony and bring him home alive," Senior Sergeant Jay Notaro said.

"His family are aware time is critical in these instances, so we're putting every effort to locate him."

