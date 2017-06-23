'No Royal wants to be king or queen' - candid Prince Harry's honesty shocks Royal observers

Prince Harry has upset royal commentators by saying no Royal wants to be king or queen but they will "carry out their duties at the right time."

The prince was talking to American magazine Newsweek about what life has been like growing up in the Royal family.

He says it was especially hard after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

In the interview he speaks of the pain of attending her funeral and having "to walk a long way behind her coffin, surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television."

The prince said he doesn't "think any child should be asked to do that, under any circumstances"