'No red flags' in suspected El Paso gunman's past, Texas governor says

Associated Press
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said today he's not aware of any "red flags" in the suspected El Paso gunman's past and made no mention of taking major gun-control measures following the state's third mass shooting since 2017.

Abbott, a Republican, said racism needs to be confronted and a crackdown initiated on internet sites used by violent extremists after the weekend attack that left 22 people dead in the mostly Latino border city.

A man cries beside a cross at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex. Source: Associated Press

"The people of Texas have been victimised by several mass shootings. It must be stopped," said Abbott, who met with legislators today in El Paso and said the state will act swiftly to address his calls for action.

The lawmakers in the meeting with him, all Democrats from El Paso, have unsuccessfully pushed for tighter firearms restrictions in the state Legislature. They gathered for a discussion hours before Abbott welcomed President Donald Trump to El Paso amid protests blaming Trump for inflaming racial and political tensions.

The US President is set to visit El Paso, Texas and Dayton Ohio, after the deadly shootings. Source: US ABC

Last year, 10 people were killed in a shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston. And in 2017, a shooting at a church in rural Sutherland Springs left more than two dozen worshippers dead.

In the El Paso shooting, authorities believe the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, posted a racist screed online before opening fire at a Walmart. Hours later in Dayton, Ohio, another gunman killed nine people in an entertainment district.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine, a Republican, bucked his party yesterday in response to the Dayton attack and called for expanded gun laws that include background checks for nearly all gun sales and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats.

Flags fly over crosses at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex. Source: Associated Press

But Abbott did not give specifics about what changes he'll push for following Texas' latest mass shooting. He said firearms must be kept away from "deranged killers" but added that "constitutional rights are not going to be violated."

Following the Santa Fe High School shooting, Abbott signalled support for so-called red flag laws, which restrict gun access for people deemed dangerous to themselves or others. But he retreated amid pushback from gun-rights supporters in Texas, which has more than 1.3 million handgun licence holders and allows handguns and rifles like the one used Sunday in the El Paso shooting to be openly carried in public.

Hundreds of people hold vigil in El Paso, Texas. Source: Associated Press

"According to the information I have to date, there were no red flags about this particular shooter," Abbott said of the El Paso suspect. "We want to identify ways that we would be able to root out this shooter. Could be from hate-online sites or otherwise. But we're going to be looking into everything."

Abbott said the state was immediately providing El Paso with NZ$7.7 million for mental health and grief services. He said he will also hold roundtables around Texas later this month to discuss measures in response to the attack, similar to what his office did after the high school shooting.

Demonstrators hold a banner to protest the visit of President Donald Trump to the border city after the August 3 mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. Source: Associated Press
