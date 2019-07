The Queen refused help planting a tree today when she visited the National Institute of Agricultural Botany in Cambridge, England.

After touring an exhibition celebrating 100 years of crop research, the British monarch surprised onlookers when she insisted on taking a shovel herself as she planted a Hornbeam.

The 93-year-old, when given the option of performing the task on her own or with help said: "No, no, I could probably plant the tree."