'No one thought we’d make it but we did' – Head of Thai cave rescue operation expresses national pride

The man in charge of the triumphant operation to rescue 12 boys trapped in a Thai cave network, has heralded it as a world first "masterwork" that depended on the efforts of an international team.

Narongsak Osatanakorn is the acting Governor of the Chiang Rai province of northern Thailand in which 12 boys and their football coach became trapped in a flooded cave network over two weeks ago. He also was in charge of the rescue operation.

Overnight, as it became clear the three day rescue effort had been a success, Osatanakorn fronted the world's media to declare his pride in his country's resilience.

"Today the Thai people, team Thailand, government agencies and the private sector together with media and all the international support… no one thought we could make it, but we did," he said.

"It was a first for the world."

Earlier that day, Osatanakorn said the final, third, stage of the operation was proceeding faster than expected.