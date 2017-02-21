 

'No one survived the crash' - police confirm five golfers on board charter plane dead after crashing into Melbourne shopping centre

Catastrophic engine failure just after take-off may have caused a charter plane carrying five people to crash into a Melbourne retail outlet and explode, police believe.

A light aircraft crashed into the mall early this morning.
The Authorities confirmed  "a number of fatalities" in a press conference this afternoon, and police said "no one survived the crash", but they believe there were no fatalities on the ground..

The Premier says it's the worst civil aviation accident in Victoria "for some 30 years".

Five people were on the Beechcraft Super King Air twin-engine which hit DFO Essendon about 9am (11amNZT) today after departing nearby Essendon Airport for King Island.

Superintendent Mick Frewen said there was a Mayday call, followed by possible catastrophic engine failure.

"But we are unsure at this stage," he said.

Emergency services are still battling the blaze at the back of JB Hi-Fi and Focus on Furniture in the DFO centre.

It's unclear if workers were inside the shops, which were due to open at 10am.

The plane was carrying a golfing party bound for King Island links, The Advocate newspaper in Tasmania reported.

Victorian Police Minister Lisa Neville had no information on the condition of those in the aircraft.

"We've got a large number of police out there also assessing other risks around whether other evacuations need to happen, depending on the status of the plane as well as the freeway," she said.

The damaged area of the DFO was still smoking and plane debris littered the ground and the nearby freeway.

Five people are believed to be on board the plane which crashed in Melbourne this morning.
Ash Mayer, a storeman at The Good Guys, felt the crash reverberate through the building.

"We were just coming off the off-ramp, we felt just everything shake and a massive explosion and a fireball go up," he told AAP.

"We just knew this was bad and there was nothing we could do.

"One of the boys actually saw it go down and he's now left because he can't deal with it."

Witness Carmel Brown told AAP there was a huge explosion.

"There was a big crash and then a big red fireball, like a mushroom," she said.

Thick black smoke from the crash could be seen across Melbourne.

Workers at the Spotlight store were visibly in shock, a some were crying as they hugged each other outside the store.

'Coming in really low and fast"

One caller told 3AW that "there is constant explosions going off, there is black smoke billowing into the sky".

Firefighters are hosing down the side of the DFO building and the charred remains of the plane.

The plane is believed to be a five person charter plane which had just taken off from the airport.
ABC radio caller Jason was in a taxi when he looked out the window and saw what he thought was a twin-propeller plane.

"I saw this plane coming in really low and fast," he told ABC 774.

"It went just behind the barriers so I couldn't see the impact but when it hit the building there was a massive fireball.

"I could feel the heat through the window of the taxi, and then a wheel, it looked like a plane wheel, bounced on the road and hit the front of the taxi as we were driving along.

"We kept driving and there was big fireball behind us."

