'No one person can stop the climate movement' – Al Gore takes a swing at Trump's stance on climate change

Source:Associated Press
Donald Trump cannot stop the climate movement despite the president's efforts to roll back environmental protections, former US Vice President Al Gore says.
Gore painted a hopeful picture for environmentalists at the Cannes Film Festival, claiming that new US state regulations and clean-energy solutions are speeding ahead.
"We now know after four months of the Trump administration that no one person, not even a president, can stop the climate movement," said Gore, who was in Cannes to promote the sequel to his Oscar-winning documentary "An Inconvenient Truth."
While campaigning, Trump vowed to "cancel" the landmark Paris climate accord of 2015, but he has thus far declined to withdraw from the pact.
During the news conference Gore also expressed "relief" that Emmanuel Macron had won the French election and had made tackling climate change a key priority.
