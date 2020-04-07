TODAY |

No new deaths from Covid-19 reported in China for the first time since January

Source:  Associated Press

For the first time since January, China today reported no new deaths from the coronarivus over the past 24 hours.

A resident looks over barriers used to seal off a neighborhood in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Source: Associated Press

China also reported just 32 new cases, all from people who returned from overseas.

Another 12 suspected cases — also all imported — were being kept under observation, along with an additional 30 asymptomatic cases. China now has 1,242 confirmed cases in treatment and 1,033 asymptomatic cases under isolation and monitoring.

The country that gave rise to the global pandemic has recorded 3,331 deaths and 81,740 total cases.

Numbers of daily new deaths have been hovering in the single digits for weeks, hitting just one on several occasions.

World
Asia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:40
Coronavirus latest: New Zealand cases region-by-region for April 7
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
3
Government accused of hypocrisy over jobless immigrants unable to claim benefits, return home
4
Ardern reveals message Boris Johnson sent to NZ while he fights coronavirus
5
PM stuck between 'a rock and a hard place' over Health Minister - Simon Bridges
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:31

Wonky Donkey author belts out his classics to an online audience of thousands of kids

Coronavirus deaths level-off in New York, while outbreaks ramp up in other parts of the globe
01:04

Auckland’s massive Spark Arena turned into food distribution centre for those who need help

Mixed reactions from church to High Court vindication of Cardinal George Pell from sex abuse convictions