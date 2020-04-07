No new deaths from Covid-19 reported in China for the first time since January

For the first time since January, China today reported no new deaths from the coronarivus over the past 24 hours.

A resident looks over barriers used to seal off a neighborhood in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Source: Associated Press

China also reported just 32 new cases, all from people who returned from overseas.

Another 12 suspected cases — also all imported — were being kept under observation, along with an additional 30 asymptomatic cases. China now has 1,242 confirmed cases in treatment and 1,033 asymptomatic cases under isolation and monitoring.

The country that gave rise to the global pandemic has recorded 3,331 deaths and 81,740 total cases.