No new Covid-19 deaths reported in UK for first time since July

Source:  Associated Press

Britain’s government said no new coronavirus deaths were reported today, the first time this has happened since July.

But cases are up from last week, with 3000 new infections reported yesterday. Source: Breakfast

The positive news came amid concern about increasing cases in the UK of the coronavirus variant first identified in India, and uncertainty about whether authorities will press ahead with the final stages of easing social restrictions later this month.

As of today there have been a further 3165 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, compared to about 2500 cases last week.

Some parts of northwestern England have seen a steep rise in infections.

Officials have said that up to three-quarters of these new cases are the Indian variant, which they say appear to be more transmissible.

Official figures showed no deaths within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus were reported today.

The UK total death toll stood at 127,782, the highest in Europe.

World
UK and Europe
Coronavirus Pandemic
