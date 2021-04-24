No new Covid-19 community cases recorded in Western Australia

Western Australia has recorded just one new Covid-19 case overnight, in a female traveller from India who is in hotel quarantine.



One locally acquired case - a Perth woman jin her 40s - has been counted in the tally for Saturday, although Premier Mark McGowan announced her positive result yesterday.



Residents of metropolitan Perth and the Peel region are under a three-day strict lockdown scheduled to end at midnight on Monday.



The snap lockdown was sparked by two people spending several days in the community while infectious.



They include a 54-year-old man who stayed in the Mercure Hotel, the source of the outbreak, and completed quarantine on April 17 after arriving from China.



The woman, who is counted as the locally acquired case for Saturday, is a close contact of the man who contracted coronavirus while in Perth hotel quarantine.



The man visited locations throughout the city, including popular tourist spot Kings Park, before leaving Perth on April 21.



Anzac Day dawn services will be cancelled and people must wear masks when leaving their homes.



Premier Mark McGowan criticised the Commonwealth government for not supplying better hotel quarantine facilities.



"I have been calling for Commonwealth assistance for hotel quarantine for months now," he said.



"I'm getting to the end of my tether."



McGowan suggested Commonwealth facilities at Curtin Air Base near Derby could hold 1500 people, or Christmas Island could be used as a quarantine site.



"CBD hotel quarantine is not fit for purpose," he said.



"We cannot continue down this path for another year or more."



Genomic testing has confirmed the virus initially spread in the corridors of the Mercure Hotel from a couple who had returned from India.



A pregnant mother and her four-year-old daughter who were staying across the corridor tested positive and remain in quarantine at the hotel.



The man who tested positive in Victoria had been staying in an adjacent room. Victoria reported no new locally acquired cases on Saturday.



People in Perth and Peel can only leave their homes for four reasons: work, shopping for essential items, medical or healthcare needs or exercise for one hour per day.



McGowan is seeking to limit WA's international arrivals at 512 a week for the next month.



Documents released by the government this week identified the Mercure as one of three hotels considered "high risk" for ventilation issues.



WA's chief health officer received the report on April 8 and wrote to the premier last Friday advising that the Mercure should stop being used.



The mother, who is six months' pregnant, and her daughter at the Mercure returned positive tests that day.

