 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


No monkeying around - court to judge if monkey owns its selfies

share

Source:

Associated Press

A curious monkey with a toothy grin and a knack for pressing a camera button is back in the spotlight as a federal appeals court weighs today whether an animal can hold a copyright to photo selfies.

David Slater, from Coleford, Gloucestershire, was taking photos of macaques on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi in 2011 when the animals began to investigate his equipment. A black crested macaque appeared to be checking out its appearance in the lens and it wasn’t long before it hijacked the camera and began snapping away.

David Slater, from Coleford, Gloucestershire, was taking photos of macaques on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi in 2011 when the animals began to investigate his equipment. A black crested macaque appeared to be checking out its appearance in the lens and it wasn’t long before it hijacked the camera and began snapping away.

Source: Wikipedia

Naruto is a free-living crested macaque who snapped the pictures with an unattended camera in Sulawesi, Indonesia, in 2011.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said Naruto was accustomed to cameras and took the selfies when he saw himself in the reflection of the lens.

The animal rights organisation sought a court order in 2015 allowing it to administer all proceeds from the photos to benefit the monkey.

British nature photographer David Slater, whose camera the monkey used, says the British copyright for the photos obtained by his company, Wildlife Personalities Ltd., should be honoured worldwide.

If successful, it will be the first time that an animal is declared the owner of property, instead of being declared a piece of property, PETA attorney Jeffrey Kerr said.

"When science and technology advance, the law adapts," Kerr said.

"There is nothing in the Copyright Act limiting ownership based on species, and PETA is asking for an interpretation of the act that acknowledges today's scientific consensus that macaque monkeys can create an original work."

The organisation says the monkey made different facial expressions while pressing the shutter release.

PETA sued Slater and his San Francisco-based self-publishing company Blurb, which published a book called "Wildlife Personalities" that includes the monkey selfies.

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco is hearing arguments after a federal judge ruled against the monkey last year, saying there was no indication that Congress intended to extend copyright protection to animals.

Related

Animals

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:36
1
Matthew French saw several cars which had obviously had trouble navigated the treacherous streets.

Winter storm: Cold front leads to flight cancellations and Desert Road closure with more snow forecast

00:35
2
Jeremy Falconer captured the rocky trip across the Cook Strait this morning.

Watch: Stomach-churning video shows Interislander ferry getting smashed by monster swell

00:30
3
The Queensland captain made sure the Maroons' great had one last special Origin moment.

Emotional Cameron Smith calls up injured Maroons legend Johnathan Thurston to help him hoist Origin Shield after series win

00:23
4
The Maroons hero became just the fifth Queenslander to score three tries in a single Origin game - but he really did earn it.

As it happened: Holmes snags hat-trick, Maroons dominate Blues to win State of Origin for another year

5

Live stream: Breakfast

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:23
Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.

00:44
Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

Video: Polar blast turns Mt Ruapehu's famous Chateau Tongariro into winter wonderland

Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

00:33
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill

The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions in some places dangerous.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ