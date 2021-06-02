'No jab, no job' - Fiji's PM gives vaccination deadline to workers

Fiji’s Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has told the country it is compulsory for all workers in the Government and private sector, to get the Covid-19 vaccine or they will lose their job.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement to the nation he says all public servants must have received their first Astra Zeneca jab by Monday or go on leave and must receive the first dose by August 15 if they want to keep their job.

“If you do not adhere to these guidelines you will be dismissed from work,” he says.

The private sector also has to get vaccinated - “you must be vaccinated to continue working or else that business will risk being shut down... no jab, no job”.

Some extensions will be given for those who live in areas where the vaccine is not available.

The Prime Minister’s statement comes after record numbers of 791 Covid-19 cases yesterday, overwhelming the country’s health system.