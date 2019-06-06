No hope of finding Queensland toddler lost in the bush alive - police

The family of a toddler missing on a remote cattle station on Queensland's Cape York Peninsula have been told the heart-breaking news their boy is likely dead.

Two-year-old Ruben went missing from the Koolatah Station homestead on Tuesday afternoon, sparking a massive search to find him in the rugged terrain.



Cape Patrol Inspector Mark Henderson says he has now broken the news to Ruben's family that pediatricians advise that the little boy would not still be alive alone in the bush.



"It is with regret last night I had to sit with the family and tell them the survivability of their son and grandson has now passed," Insp Henderson said today.



But he said the search for the little boy will continue.



Divers flew in on Thursday afternoon to search waterways in the known crocodile habitat.



The cattle station backs onto a lagoon and the Mitchell River, east of Kowanyama, on the western side of Cape York Peninsula.



Helicopters and heat-seeking drones have been aiding the search, with search crews scouring bushland on foot, horseback and motorbikes.



Ruben's mother Natasha Scott said she last saw her son about 5.45pm on Tuesday.

