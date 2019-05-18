No home birth - Harry and Meghan's Archie born in a hospital

The birth certificate for the son of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, reveals that Archie was born in a private hospital in London.

The certificate filed yesterday makes clear that Meghan did not give birth to the child in the couple's Frogmore Cottage home, as had been rumoured.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born at the Portland Hospital in central London on May 6. He is seventh in line for the British throne.

Harry and Meghan announced weeks before the birth that they wanted to keep many details of his birth private.

Meghan's name is listed on the birth certificate as Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry announced the birth outside Windsor castle where he appeared overjoyed.

"This little thing is absolutely to die for," the ginger-haired, bearded prince said. "I'm just over the moon."

The baby weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces (3.26 kilograms) at birth and was born at 5:26 a.m. (4:26 p.m. NZ time.)