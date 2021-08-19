No Covid-19 cases in Cook Islands amid NZ outbreak

No Covid-19 cases have been detected in the Cook Islands, amid New Zealand’s Delta variant outbreak.

There were an estimated 3000 Kiwis holidaying in the island nation when news emerged of New Zealand’s Alert Level 4 lockdown.

Fletcher Melvin, president of the Cook Islands Chamber of Commerce, said many Kiwis decided to stay on the beautiful island to quarantine.

They’re currently in hotels isolating as they await their test results, Melvin told Breakfast.

“So far, we haven’t seen any indication of [cases in the Cook Islands],” he said.

More Covid-19 tests are being processed today, with final results expected by Friday, Melvin said.

He said it was “really encouraging” to see Kiwis turn up to get tested in force.

Vaccination centre in the Cook Islands.

Melvin said the Cook Islands were surprised about New Zealand’s outbreak, but they were also expecting it to happen.

“Now that it has, it is a good chance for us to test our protocols. So far, we’ve reacted very well.”

If the Delta variant were to get into the Cook Islands, he said the islands would “mirror” New Zealand’s response and go into a lockdown similar to Alert Level 4. The Cook Islands is currently in Alert Level 2.

With about 98 per cent of the population vaccinated, however, there wasn’t an overwhelming sense of worry, Melvin said.

“[Vaccination] has really lowered anxiety levels. Last year, a lot more anxiety if this happened. Now, people are feeling a lot more secure.

“They’re still fully aware that it doesn’t guarantee 100 per cent, but it’s certainly lowered anxiety and people are a lot more confident they are able to get through this.”

On Wednesday, the Cook Islands suspended travel from New Zealand for 72 hours.

Travellers can return to New Zealand, with flights scheduled to depart from Rarotonga daily.

Travel to the outer islands from Rarotonga is also paused.