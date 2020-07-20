TODAY |

No champagne or first dance, but at sixth time of trying, Kiwi bride finally marries in the UK

Source:  1 NEWS

No champagne, no first dance, no long speeches.

The typical wedding rituals have to be put on hold for now. Source: 1 NEWS

That's the reality for anyone getting married in the UK right now.

For Kiwi bride Nicky Leadley and her fiancee Andy Smith, it meant scrapping their original wedding plans, including cutting the guest list from 60 to just seven.

"We're up to our sixth postponement. Everything we had planned we had to park," Ashburton-raised Nicky said.

"Having family not there is obviously hard, but they want to Zoom in and be part of that experience."

They settled for a socially-distant ceremony, with everyone required to wash their hands.

"It's pretty exciting. It's been quite unusual but just glad we can finally do it," Andy said.

Covid-19 has wrecked so much this year, but for this happy couple, love will conquer all. 

