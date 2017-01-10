 

No car, clothes or coffee: Woman saves $39k during 'buy nothing year'

A British woman has described how she managed to only spend money on necessities for an entire year, saving almost NZ$40,000 along the way. 

Michelle McGagh from London decided to take on the challenge after she and her husband bought a house which came with a hefty mortgage. 

She had been a finance journalist for 10 years but never looked at her own spending habits properly, she wrote in a Telegraph column, and the results surprised her.

London woman Michelle McGagh buys her friends and family a round of drinks at the end of her one-year no buying challenge.

"I was aghast at how much of my wages I frittered away mindlessly... I totted up that I’d spent £400 (NZ$691) in one year on takeaway coffees alone," she wrote. 

Ms McGagh allowed herself to pay her mortgage, utilities, insurance, charity donations, phone bills, basic toiletries and food.

New clothes, takeaways, holidays and transport all got the cut - meaning she had to cycle everywhere. 

When the year was up, she bought a round of drinks at the pub for her family and friends who had supported her challenge through the year. 

"I also came to understand that I don't need things to make me happy. Spending time with the people I love makes me happier and if I do have money available, I'd rather spend it on them," Ms McGagh wrote. 

She saved a total of $39,000, which she used to pay off a chunk of her mortgage. 

