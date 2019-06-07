TODAY |

No answers into mysterious deaths of US couple who fell ill then died in Fiji

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Pacific Islands

Health officials in Fiji said they don't yet have an answer on why a Texas couple died while vacationing on the island but that influenza has been ruled out as a potential cause.

Fiji's Ministry of Health and Medical Services said in a statement Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing into the deaths of 38-year-old David Paul and 35-year-old Michelle Paul, but that officials don't believe the public is at risk. The couple died within two days of each other after falling ill from an unknown ailment.

Michelle Paul's father, Marc Calanog, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram this week that the couple met five years ago in Hawaii and that both loved beaches and snorkelling. He said the couple had planned to visit Fiji from May 19 to May 27, settling on that time because family members could watch their two young children.

Calanog said he got a text message from Michelle on May 24 that said: "We are both going to doctor now. We have been throwing up for eight hours. David also has diarrhea. My hands are numb."

He said he got a call on May 25 that Michelle was dead, and that David Paul was dead two days later.

"I did not think it was so serious," Calanog told the newspaper. "I was stunned. I almost cried, but I didn't cry because I was holding onto my emotions ... I would say I was emotionally shocked."

David Paul, an Air Force veteran, worked as an engineer at Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth, a company spokesman said. Michelle Paul worked for Marriott International, according to the company.

The ministry in Fiji said staff and health workers who were in contact with the couple are being monitored as a precaution, but that all are currently well. The ministry said it's also working with local police, the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine the cause of death.

"It would be premature to speculate further on the cause of death until the investigation is complete," the statement said.

The CDC said they're working with the government in Fiji to investigate, which will include testing specimens in CDC laboratories.

In this Dec. 2016 photo provided by Tracey Calanog shows Michelle Paul and David Paul, along with their dog Zooey, in Hawaii. The couple from Texas died while vacationing in Fiji. Health officials in Fiji say they don't yet have an answer on why a Texas couple died while vacationing on the island, but say influenza has been ruled out as a potential cause. Michelle Paul's father, Marc Calanog said that he got a call that Michelle was dead on May 25, 2019, and that David Paul was dead two days later. (Tracey Calanog via AP)
US couple Michelle and David Paul died while vacationing in Fiji. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police file burglary charges against three survivors injured in Waikato shooting that resulted in another's death
2
In this Dec. 2016 photo provided by Tracey Calanog shows Michelle Paul and David Paul, along with their dog Zooey, in Hawaii. The couple from Texas died while vacationing in Fiji. Health officials in Fiji say they don't yet have an answer on why a Texas couple died while vacationing on the island, but say influenza has been ruled out as a potential cause. Michelle Paul's father, Marc Calanog said that he got a call that Michelle was dead on May 25, 2019, and that David Paul was dead two days later. (Tracey Calanog via AP)
No answers into mysterious deaths of US couple who fell ill then died in Fiji
3
Christchurch quake housing sits empty amid homelessness
4
Eight-year-old rescued after unicorn floatie drifts out to sea in US
5
There are calls for the Government to work harder to help vulnerable Kiwis with good housing.
John Campbell issued trespass notice while investigating caravan park declared unfit for children
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Musician R. Kelly departs the Leighton Criminal Court building after pleading not guilty to 11 additional sex-related charges, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)

R Kelly pleads not guilty to 11 new sex related charges
00:39
A dust storm warning was in effect for cities in the area including Lubbock, and forecasters warned residents to stay indoors.

Watch: Spectacular timelapse captures 'wall of dirt' moving over Texas city

Former German nurse convicted with 85 counts of murder

02:05
Tom Rice, of San Diego, jumped into roughly the same area he landed in on D-Day.

'Woo-hoo!' At 97, D-Day veteran parachutes into Normandy