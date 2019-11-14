TODAY |

No amnesty for parents with unvaccinated kids - Samoa PM

Samoa's prime minister has ruled out an amnesty for parents whose children are yet to be fully vaccinated for measles.

Samoa’s Prime Minister Tuilaepa Dr. Sa'ilele Malielegaoi. Source: WTmedia/Youtube

A law was passed at the height of the ongoing measles epidemic in December, mandating parents to ensure their children are vaccinated and making it a prerequisite for school enrolments.

The epidemic has so far claimed 83 lives, most of them children.

Samoa's Government lifts measles state of emergency

As of Monday, there have been 5697 measles cases reported to the Disease Surveillance Team since the outbreak started in October.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said schools had six months to produce a vaccination policy.

There have been eight suspected measles deaths so far – all but one of them a child. Source: 1 NEWS

He said principals who accepted children who don't meet the vaccination criteria could be fined $US3700.

