No amnesty for parents with unvaccinated kids - Samoa PM

Samoa's prime minister has ruled out an amnesty for parents whose children are yet to be fully vaccinated for measles.

A law was passed at the height of the ongoing measles epidemic in December, mandating parents to ensure their children are vaccinated and making it a prerequisite for school enrolments.

The epidemic has so far claimed 83 lives, most of them children.

As of Monday, there have been 5697 measles cases reported to the Disease Surveillance Team since the outbreak started in October.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi said schools had six months to produce a vaccination policy.

