TODAY |

Niue trialling drones to catch illegal fishing boats, help with search and rescue

1 NEWS
More From
World
Pacific Islands
Technology

The Pacific island of Niue is trialling drones to catch illegal fishing boats and help with search and rescue.

Auckland company X-craft has provided the expertise and technology expected to be a game-changer for the region.

"What we are talking about is shrinking down the ability of any illegal fishing to go undetected - you've got it from space, you've got it from air and ocean as well," x-craft CEO Philip Solaris told 1 NEWS.

Low earth orbit satellites will take images of the area identifying anything of interest.

Then a drone will be sent out to those co-ordinates to investigate, filming evidence of illegal activity if necessary.

"Images from space are all very well but you really need to get close up detailed data if it's to proceed in court," Mr Solaris says.

As well as drones, unmanned boats and hydrophones - which sense activity under the ocean's surface - are also being tested.

It's crucial, as 40 per cent of Niue's exclusive economic zone is closed to commercial fishing.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kiwi company XCraft has provided the expertise and technology expected to be a game-changer. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Pacific Islands
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:44
Brodie Retallick delivers terrifying stare-down as reporter brings up 2014 mix-up
2
Resthome care so poor woman's wounds developed maggots - report
3
'Greatest team that has ever been in sport' - England coach Eddie Jones heaps praise on All Blacks but says they're beatable
4
Warning to hikers after Chinese tourist dies attempting Tongariro Crossing
5
Was it disrespectful for Ireland fans to sing over the haka? Yeah nah, says haka expert
MORE FROM
World
MORE
05:55

Tonga coach denies financial wrongdoing accusations as Tongan league saga rumbles on
01:43

With 'chatty' baby Archie in tow, Prince Harry and Meghan open up about joys and tribulations of parenting

Deep-sea explorers find lost warship from WWII Battle of Midway
01:54

Qantas makes aviation history with 19-hour commercial flight, the world's longest