Niue’s only wharf slammed by massive waves whipped up by Cyclone Zazu

The effects of nasty weather systems in the Pacific are already being felt, with large waves smashing into Niue.

Cyclone Zazu has moved away from the Tongan island of Vava'u, but has started lashing Niue's new wharf, video posted online by Coral Pasisi shows.

The wharf has only recently reopened after being badly damaged earlier in the year.

Cyclone Zazu's impact comes amid fears of Category 5 weather system Cyclone Yasa will could strike Fiji on Friday.

