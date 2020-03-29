Nitrogen dioxide emissions decline over Europe amid coronavirus lockdowns

The European Space Agency has released satellite images showing the fluctuation of nitrogen dioxide emissions across Europe.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite show reductions over several major cities across Europe, including Madrid, Paris and Rome.

The images show nitrogen dioxide concentrations from March 14 to 25 2020 – as some cities and countries implemented lockdowns because of the coronavirus outbreak – compared to the monthly average of concentrations from 2019.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, even death.