Ninety-year-old woman now a celebrity after becoming first person to receive Pfizer's Covid jab

Source:  1 NEWS

The 90-year-old woman who became the first person to receive Pfizer's Covid jab as part of the UK's vaccination drive has now left hospital, gaining a few fans in the process.

Margaret Keenan, 90, has now left hospital. Source: 1 NEWS

Margaret Keenan turns 91 next week and described the vaccine as the best early birthday present she could have got.

She received global media coverage after receiving the vaccination.

Such is her celebrity status, Keenan was greeted outside by people wanting photos.

First British woman to get Covid vaccine hopes she'll inspire others to 'do as I did'

“Now I've done it and hopefully it will help other people to come around and do as I did,” she said after receiving the injection.

The UK is getting a head start on the project after UK regulators on December 2 gave emergency authorisation to the vaccine produced by US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech.

