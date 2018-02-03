 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Ninety migrants feared drowned after boat capsizes off Libyan coast

share

Source:

Associated Press

About 90 people are feared drowned after a smugglers' boat carrying mostly Pakistani migrants capsized off Libya's coast Friday, the UN's migration agency said.

In this Tuesday Jan. 16, 2018, photo, about 450 Sub-Saharan refugees and migrants, mostly from Eritrea, wait to be rescued by aid workers of Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, as they were trying to leave the Libyan coast and reach European soil aboard an overcrowded wooden boat, 34 miles north of Kasr-El-Karabulli, Libya. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios)

Migrants wait to be rescued, after trying to leave the Libyan coast on aboard an overcrowded boat.

Source: 1 NEWS

Ten bodies have washed ashore near the Libyan town of Zuwara following the tragedy in the early morning (local time), said International Organisation for Migration spokeswoman Olivia Headon, citing information from its partner agencies.

"We are told that two survivors swam to shore, and one person was rescued by a fishing boat," Ms Headon said by phone from Tunisia's capital to reporters at the UN in Geneva.

"We are working to get more details on the (capsizing) and where the survivors are so that we can assist them better."

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said 11 of its citizens had drowned in the incident.

Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal told The Associated Press that Pakistani diplomats reached Libya's coastal area to collect more details and begin the process of repatriating the bodies of the deceased.

Ms Headon said Pakistani nationals are increasing among the number of migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Italy and Europe via Libya. By nationality, Pakistanis last year made up the 13th largest nationality represented among migrants making the crossing, but they were the third-largest contingent in January.

Ms Headon said the reason for the increasing flow of Pakistanis wasn't immediately clear, nor whether the greater influx is likely to continue, but added: "We're looking into it."

IOM says 6,624 people crossed the Mediterranean in January - about two-thirds of them to Italy - about a 10 per cent increase from a year earlier.

About 250 people died in the crossing in January, six fewer than a year ago.

Related

UK and Europe

Africa

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Pregnant former teacher who had school storage cupboard sex with teen to be sentenced

2
Harley Neville is back after appearing on Ellen with a new hair-brained scheme.

'Short, bald and hairy' Kiwi man who was featured on Ellen back with hair-brained TradeMe auction

00:40
3
Her wedding to Jack Brooksbank will take place at the same Windsor Chapel chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Wedding date set for Britain's Princess Eugenie

00:36
4
The 34-year-old pregnant woman was sentenced to jail for sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy.

Pregnant former teacher jailed after having sex with teen student in school storage cupboard

00:19
5
Months after Billy Aivaliotis arrived at Caulfield Hospital relatives were worried about his weight loss and unexplained repeated bruises.

Shocking hidden camera footage captures abuse of man with cerebral palsy by nurse at Melbourne hospital

00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

02:04

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:45
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

Ex-Cyclone Fehi's path of destruction is clear to see.


01:03
The PM had a revealing sit down interview with 1 NEWS’s Corin Dann after 100 days in Government.

Extended TV interview: Jacinda Ardern tells 1 NEWS' Corin Dann, 'I am very mindful of the (public) expectation'

The PM lifts the lid on her first 100 days in office in a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS political editor Dann.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 