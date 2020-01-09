Nineteen people killed, others injured in bus crash in northern Iran

A bus has plunged into a ravine in northern Iran this afternoon, killing 19 people and injuring 24, the semi-official ISNA news agency reports.

Mazandaran, northern Iran. Source: Google Maps

According to the report, the accident happened in the northern province of Mazandaran. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital and some were said to be in serious condition.

ISNA said the accident was caused by a technical failure in the brakes of the bus.

Iran has one of the world's worst traffic safety records, with some 17,000 annual deaths in road accidents.