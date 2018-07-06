Nineteen killed after Mexican fireworks factory explodes

Nineteen people were killed and at least 40 injured Thursday when a series of explosions ripped through fireworks workshops in a town just north of Mexico City.

The dead included four firefighters and two police officers who rushed to the scene after the first explosion, only to be killed by a second wave of blasts.

Video shot from a nearby highway showed a massive plume of smoke rising up from the area of the explosions in the town of Tultepec.

Authorities said four small buildings were destroyed.

The government of the State of Mexico said in a statement that eight people from Tultepec were killed, along with the six emergency personnel and two others who have not yet been identified.

The state civil defence office later raised the death toll to 19, but did not specify who the other victims were in a statement posted to its Twitter account.