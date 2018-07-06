 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Nineteen killed after Mexican fireworks factory explodes

share

Source:

Associated Press

Nineteen people were killed and at least 40 injured Thursday when a series of explosions ripped through fireworks workshops in a town just north of Mexico City.

Video shot from a nearby highway showed a massive plume of smoke rising up from the area of the explosions in the town of Tultepec.
Source: Associated Press

The dead included four firefighters and two police officers who rushed to the scene after the first explosion, only to be killed by a second wave of blasts.

Video shot from a nearby highway showed a massive plume of smoke rising up from the area of the explosions in the town of Tultepec.

Authorities said four small buildings were destroyed.

The government of the State of Mexico said in a statement that eight people from Tultepec were killed, along with the six emergency personnel and two others who have not yet been identified.

The state civil defence office later raised the death toll to 19, but did not specify who the other victims were in a statement posted to its Twitter account.

The government said first responders were also among the injured.

Related

Central and South America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:19
1
A woman, believed to be the children's mother, arrived at the scene shortly after police and had to be treated for severe shock.

'Extremely distressing' - boy, 15 and 13-year-old sister shot dead in Sydney bedroom, massive manhunt underway


2

At least two rhino poachers eaten by lions at South African game reserve

02:18
3
The Acting Prime Minister was questioned on why two weeds are included in his Government's tree planting plan.

Most read: 'Don't give up your day job' – Winston Peters accuses Paula Bennett of being a bad comedian during pun filled parliamentary exchange

00:28
4
The Aussie saw the funny side James Keothavong's remarks after he was penalised for a foot fault during his serve.

'He can't call it before you hit it' – Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios brilliantly shut down by umpire at Wimbledon, advances to third round

00:34
5
Around 100 members of the gang were in town last August when things got out of hand one evening.

Graphic warning: Shocking vision shows wild brawl between Comanchero bikies at Canberra strip club

03:48
Northland MP Matt King says some Housing NZ tenants are living in fear of their neighbours.

'Aspects of Once Were Warriors' - small number of Housing NZ tenants in Northland terrorising their neighbours, MP says

Matt King said a small percentage of Housing NZ tenants are causing mayhem, with anti-social behaviour, violence, vandalism, drug dealing and 24-hour parties.

02:27
Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

Winston Peters' greatest quips: A collection of the Acting Prime Minister's most interesting moments in Parliament this week

Mr Peters has clearly been enjoying his time in the top job if Question Time is anything to go by.

New Zealand currency (file picture).

New Zealand bank employee blows whistle on 'morally disgusting' sales tactics

The banker claims to have seen emotional blackmail on customers with children.

01:52
They’re calling on Housing New Zealand to evict the troublemakers.

Drug dealing and fighting leaves some Northland residents living in fear of their state house neighbours

Residents are calling on Housing NZ to evict troublemakers - while 328 other families remain on the waiting list for social housing.

02:00
It’s now put the spotlight on the whole legal profession and other industries.

Fears report into Russell McVeagh law firm that found 'sexually inappropriate behaviour' just the tip of the iceberg for legal profession

The spotlight is now on the whole legal profession and other industries.