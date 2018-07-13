 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Nineteen dead, 12 injured following industrial park blast in China

share

Source:

Associated Press

The deadly blast gutted the Yibin Hengda Technology Co in Yibin, Sichuan.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Chiefs flanker Mitchell Karpik is tackled by Hurricanes winger Ben Lam during the Super 15 Rugby match - Chiefs v Hurricanes played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Friday 13 July 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Live updates: Chiefs make sensational start against Hurricanes, lead by three converted tries

00:31
2
Severe gales and heavy rain are on the agenda, with possible coastal flooding on Sunday.

'Batten down the hatches' - severe gales and heavy rain could cause weekend washout and road closures in Auckland

3

Texas mother attempting to sell two-year-old daughter for sex act jailed for 40 years

01:00
4
A new maximum security wing has opened at Auckland Prison at Paremoremo, which will house up to 260 inmates.

Watch: Take a tour of the new $300 million prison wing housing NZ's worst criminals

01:49
5
The KiwiBuild homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

South Auckland state house residents to be moved as major new development announced - 'I feel sad'

00:31
Severe gales and heavy rain are on the agenda, with possible coastal flooding on Sunday.

'Batten down the hatches' - severe gales and heavy rain could cause weekend washout and road closures in Auckland

The school holidays weather will take a turn for the worse as 'Tasman rainmaker' hits.

01:49
The KiwiBuild homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

South Auckland state house residents to be moved as major new development announced - 'I feel sad'

The homes in Māngere are needed, but for residents like Mary Fiefia, it means temporary relocation.

01:37
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Expecting a few showers tonight in the north, with light winds in the South Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

03:48
Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, sheds light on an infamous chapter of New Zealand criminal history 30 years later.

TVNZ docu-drama film retells story of teen dominatrix suspected of cricket umpire Peter Plumley-Walker's 1989 murder

Mistress, Mercy: The Renee Chignell Story, sheds light on an infamous chapter of New Zealand criminal history 30 years later.

01:00
A new maximum security wing has opened at Auckland Prison at Paremoremo, which will house up to 260 inmates.

Watch: Take a tour of the new $300 million prison wing housing NZ's worst criminals

A new maximum security wing has opened at Auckland Prison at Paremoremo.