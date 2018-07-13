Nineteen dead, 12 injured after industrial park blast guts building in China

A blast in an industrial park in a southwestern province killed 19 people and injured 12 others, China's official Xinhua News Agency said today.

The blast occurred at the Yibin Hengda Technology Co., a chemical plant in an industrial park in the city of Yibin in Sichuan province at 6.30 pm yesterday, Xinhua said.

Xinhua cited the Jiang'a ncounty government as saying the fire was put out this morning and the injured were in stable condition.