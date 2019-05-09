Nine-year-old US boy charged with murder of his mum

Court records show a 9-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his mother with a rifle in their southern Michigan home.

The documents show the child is also facing a felony firearm charge.

It isn't clear if he is charged as an adult or a juvenile.

The Associated Press is not identifying the victim because to do so would identify the child.

WOOD-TV first reported the charges.

St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough told WWMT-TV that the woman's body was found early Monday morning in Fawn River Township, about 260 kilometers west-southwest of Detroit.