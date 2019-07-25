TODAY |

Nine-year-old girl tossed into air by charging bison in US, as her parents fled

Associated Press
Officials at the United States' Yellowstone National Park say a bull bison tossed a nine-year-old Florida girl into the air when the animal charged a group of about 50 tourists.

Park officials say the bison rushed the group Tuesday after some of the tourists approached to within two to three metres of the animal over at least 20 minutes.

The Odessa, Florida, girl was taken to Old Faithful Lodge by her family for treatment by emergency personnel. She was later taken to a clinic and released.

Park officials did not disclose the extent of any injuries.

The incident occurred near Observation Point Trail, in the area of Old Faithful Geyser.

Injuries of tourists by bison and other wildlife occur regularly in Yellowstone, which gets about 4 million visitors annually.

The animal charged at a group of tourists at a national park 335km south of Montana. Source: hailey dayton
