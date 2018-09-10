TODAY |

Nine people arrested after homemade balcony bomb badly injures Sydney woman

Source:  AAP

Nine people have been arrested over a homemade bomb that exploded leaving a Sydney woman with extensive burns to her face and body.

An Australian police car in Sydney. (File photo) Source: istock.com

Police say the 55-year-old woman was inside her Canterbury home on June 8 when she noticed a fire on her balcony about 11.20pm (1.20am on June 9 NZT). When she tried to extinguish the fire, the explosive detonated.

She was rushed to Concord Hospital with burns to her face, hands, chest and legs.

A 19-year-old man who was also home at the time was uninjured.

After a two month investigation, strike force investigators today arrested eight men, aged between 17 and 20.

Another 18-year-old man was later arrested after turning up at Mascot Police Station.

Search warrants were executed at three homes in Zetland, Concord and Fairfield, where officers seized a number of items including clothing and phones.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
