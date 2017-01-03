 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'I was with nine people and seven of us were shot' - American hurt in the Istanbul nightclub attack

share

Source:

Associated Press

William Jacob Raak spoke to the media before catching a flight home.
Source: Associated Press

A United States citizen who survived a nightclub attack that killed 39 people on New Year's in Istanbul said that of the nine people he was with, seven were shot.

William Jacob Raak was interviewed by the Turkish media outlet, Dogan News Agency, in Istanbul today before his flight back home.

The 35-year old small business owner from Greenville, Delaware, was shot in the leg in the attack.

He said he did not want to talk about what happened inside the nightclub during the New Year's Day attack.

The US State Department said today that Raak was the only American citizen injured in the attack at a popular nightclub in Turkey's largest city.

Police continue to hunt the man who murdered 39 people in the New Year's Day attack.
Source: Associated Press

Earlier it was reported that Raak told NBC News he survived by playing dead and staying silent and motionless, even after being shot.

Authorities in Istanbul say the attacker, armed with a long-barrelled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the Reina club before entering and firing at people partying inside.
At least 39 people, mostly foreigners, were killed.

The Islamic State group today claimed responsibility for the attack.

This video was posted by a woman who hid under a table as a gunman killed 39 people and injured many more.
Source: Associated Press

Related

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

03:06
2

Watch: Man in his eighties flees 'substandard' West Auckland rental accommodation fearing for his safety

01:25
3
Neil Kay was two rows in front of the man who launched homophobic and misogynistic tirades at fellow passengers and crew on the United Airlines flight.

Video: 'The veins in his neck were showing through' - witness recounts man's angry outbursts on plane diverted to Auckland

00:35
4
Shukrananda Gant didn’t know that her mum was filming the performance, which went viral online.

Viral video of singer's magical performance in deserted cathedral gives her new confidence to chase her dreams

00:52
5
Channel Eleven brought in some competition winners, but, as a Facebook poster commented, they looked more like hostages.

'Those guests looked like hostages' - New Year's Eve countdown on Aussie TV show 'better than Mariah Carey'

02:56
A look at what's happening to our rubbish and whether it's putting our clean green image at risk.

Government defends rubbish disposal methods amid calls for more regulation on landfill waste

Some experts say we're not doing enough to future proof the environment.

00:23
Five-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery had a night to remember scoring a goal against Chelsea.

Five-year-old cancer patient wins Goal of the Month Award

Bradley Lowery took the field for Sunderland, scoring a goal against Chelsea during the warm-up.

01:49
Auckland man Alex Asher has just set out to run and swim the entire length of the North Island's west coast.

Aucklander begins epic quest to run 1100km on roads, across rocks, trails, beaches and farmland

Alex Asher left Wellington's Wahine Memorial Park today, heading for Cape Reinga.

01:00
Slips are blocking highways and residents have been evacuated in the Ure Valley following Monday’s quake.

NZ dubbed 'the groundbreaker' after record 32,000 quakes in 2016

There were also 80,000 landslides, two tsunamis and a volcanic eruption.

02:19
A major tourist attraction is set to reopen, seven weeks after the 7.8 earthquake left Kaikoura and surrounding communities isolated.

Kaikoura whale watching boat set to sail in boost for quake-hit tourist town

A small section of the slipway has been dredged, allowing Whale Watch Kaikoura to load and unload passengers.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ