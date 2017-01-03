'I was with nine people and seven of us were shot' - American hurt in the Istanbul nightclub attack

A United States citizen who survived a nightclub attack that killed 39 people on New Year's in Istanbul said that of the nine people he was with, seven were shot.

William Jacob Raak was interviewed by the Turkish media outlet, Dogan News Agency, in Istanbul today before his flight back home.

The 35-year old small business owner from Greenville, Delaware, was shot in the leg in the attack.

He said he did not want to talk about what happened inside the nightclub during the New Year's Day attack.

The US State Department said today that Raak was the only American citizen injured in the attack at a popular nightclub in Turkey's largest city.

Earlier it was reported that Raak told NBC News he survived by playing dead and staying silent and motionless, even after being shot.

Authorities in Istanbul say the attacker, armed with a long-barrelled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the Reina club before entering and firing at people partying inside.

At least 39 people, mostly foreigners, were killed.