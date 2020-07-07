Nine new NSW Covid-19 cases announced as concerns grow over gym cluster

A Covid-19 cluster at a gym in Sydney's CBD has grown to eight people, with authorities announcing nine new cases of the virus across NSW.

Source: 1 NEWS

NSW Health says anyone who attended the City Tattersalls Club gym between 8am to 2pm on August 19, 21 or 23 should get tested for Covid-19 and isolate at home for 14 days. That cluster today grew by three to eight people.

The club is now closed for cleaning.

There were nine new Covid-19 cases in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday from more than 30,000 tests, with all cases locally acquired from known sources.

A Covid-19 health alert was issued for City Tattersalls gym late on Wednesday and for those who attended a dance class on Monday evening at Virgin Gym in Zetland in Sydney's east.

NSW Health's Jeremy McAnulty also issued health alerts for a number of new venues including four in Sydney's north: Hunters Hill Bowling Club on August 23, 4Pines Manly on August 23, Magpies Waitara on August 24 and Fitness First gym at Balgowlah.

An alert was also issued for Destro's Pharmacy at Drummoyne in the inner west on August 22.

A Covid-positive person also frequented the Fitness First gym on Bond Street in Sydney's CBD on August 21 and 22 and close contacts are being told to self- isolate for 14 days and seek testing.

"We all have a part to play in stopping the spread of Covid-19 - if you're unwell, stay in, get tested and isolate," Dr McAnulty said in a statement.

"While case numbers have remained low in the past two weeks, the virus continues to circulate in the community and we must all be vigilant," he said.

Elsewhere, a trainee bus driver worked for three days between August 20-24 while infectious on routes in Blacktown, Rouse Hill, and Mt Druitt.

Riverstone High School and Wyndham College in Sydney's northwest and Schofields Public School in the city's west were also closed on Wednesday while student tests were processed.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant on Wednesday said one Year 12 student had returned a positive result and would be included in Thursday's case numbers.

Another student had an "equivocal" result and will be tested again, while two other students returned negative results but would be re-tested as an extra precaution.

There are six Covid-19 patients in NSW in intensive care, with four ventilated.

Meanwhile, a man has been charged with breaching Covid-19 public health orders after entering NSW from Victoria via boat and then allegedly pulling a knife on police.

The 61-year-old's boat was stopped east of Cronulla in southern Sydney but the man refused to disembark and became aggressive to officers before allegedly producing a knife.