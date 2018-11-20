 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Nine-month-old baby found dead on Gold Coast beach 'sacrificed' by family - police

AAP
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

The family of a nine-month-old baby girl whose body washed ashore on a Gold Coast beach "sacrificed" the child across the border in NSW, police in Queensland believe.

Sources familiar with the investigation into the death have told AAP the family of four were tracked on CCTV travelling from the Gold Coast to the Jack Evans Boat Harbour in NSW on Saturday.

It's alleged the naked baby girl was thrown into the harbour and her empty pram left alongside the waterway.

Queensland police then captured images of the now trio catching a bus at Coolangatta and returning to Queensland, sources said.

The baby's body is believed to have drifted in the current for two days before washing ashore at a Surfers Paradise beach where she was found by passers-by at around 12.30am local time on Monday.

Queensland Police confirmed in a statement last night that it had been established the baby's death occurred in NSW but gave no further details.

The child's father, a 48-year-old homeless man, will face an extradition hearing in Southport Magistrates Court today. He's expected to be charged by police upon his successful return to NSW.

But it's believed the girl's mother, 23, will not face charges.

Police sources in Queensland allege the mother admitted to knowing about the planned "sacrifice" - as it has been described to AAP - but only the father would be accused of throwing her into the water.

Police sources have also said the mother has been released from custody and it's understood she has been placed in the mental health system in Queensland.

Queensland police detectives have been "deeply distressed" by the circumstance of the child's death, the sources said.


Emergency services tried to revive the baby. Source: Nine
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
In this undated photo released by Akademi Komunitas Kelautan dan Perikanan Wakatobi (Wakatobi Marine and Fisheries Community Academy or AKKP Wakatobi), researchers collect data of the carcass of a beached whale at Wakatobi National Park in Southeast Sulawesi, Indonesia. The dead whale that washed ashore in eastern Indonesia had a large lump of plastic waste in its stomach, including drinking cups and flip-flops, a park official said Tuesday, causing concern among environmentalists and government officials in one of the world's largest plastic polluting countries. (Muhammad Irpan Sejati Tassakka, AKKP Wakatobi via AP)
Photos: Rotting whale had 115 plastic cups, two jandals and 25 plastic bags in its stomach
2
Man found guilty of manslaughter over one-punch death of NZ trained heart surgeon in Melbourne
3
Jacinda Ardern was at Middlemore Hospital to reveal the news.
Jacinda Ardern's communications chief adviser Mike Jaspers resigns
4
Christchurch dairy slapped with $188k fine after worker underpaid $103k, worked 92-hour weeks
5
Sacramento defeated OKC Thunder 117-113 in Westbrook’s return to the NBA after an ankle injury.
Steven Adams manhandles Kings rival after tempers flare between OKC star Westbrook and Willie Cauley-Stein
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Madeleine McCann likely alive and imprisoned by a gang of pedophiles, says former investigator
00:29
The NRL star turned himself in at Ryde Police Station yesterday afternoon.

Claims woman needed medical attention after being bitten by NRL star Jarryd Hayne

00:20
An investigation found the President’s daughter used her personal account for most dealings with cabinet officials, White House aides and assistants.

Ivanka Trump used personal email account to conduct official White House business
00:34
The annual pardoning ceremony has taken place at the White House, ahead of Thanksgiving.

'I've never seen such a beautiful turkey' - President Trump issues pardon to Peas and Carrots