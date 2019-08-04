TODAY |

Nine killed in Ohio in second US mass shooting in 24 hours

Associated Press
More From
World
North America

A gunman wearing body armour and carrying extra magazines opened fire in a popular nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio, killing nine and injuring dozens, authorities say, in the second US mass shooting in less than 24 hours.

Dayton police patrolling the area responded in less than a minute to the shooting, which unfolded around 1am Sunday (local time) on the streets of the Oregon District, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said at a press conference.

Whaley said if the police had not responded so quickly, "hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today."

Authorities retrieve evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio. Source: Associated Press

The Oregon District is a historic neighbourhood that Lieutenant Colonel Matt Carper described as "a safe part of downtown," home to entertainment options, including bars, restaurants and theatres.

The gunman, who has not been identified by authorities, was shot to death by responding officers. Whaley said he was carrying a .223-caliber rifle and had additional high-capacity magazines with him. Police believe there was only one shooter, and have not yet identified the suspect or a motive.

At least 26 others are being treated at area hospitals, though no details about their conditions have been released.

Miami Valley Hospital spokeswoman Terrea Little said the hospital had received 16 victims, but she couldn't confirm their conditions.

Kettering Health Network spokeswoman Elizabeth Long said multiple victims from a shooting had been brought to system hospitals, but she didn't have details on how many.

Nikita Papillon, 23, was across the street at Newcom's Tavern when the shooting started. She said she saw a girl she had talked to earlier lying outside Ned Peppers Bar.

"She had told me she liked my outfit and thought I was cute, and I told her I liked her outfit and I thought she was cute," Papillon said. She herself had been to Ned Peppers the night before, describing it as the kind of place "where you don't have to worry about someone shooting up the place."

"People my age, we don't think something like this is going to happen," she said. "And when it happens, words can't describe it."

Shoes are piled outside the scene of a mass shooting including Ned Peppers bar in Dayton, Ohio. Source: Associated Press

Tianycia Leonard, 28, was in the back, smoking, at Newcom's. She heard "loud thumps" that she initially thought was people pounding on a dumpster.

"It was so noisy, but then you could tell it was gunshots and there was a lot of rounds," Leonard said.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting and praised law enforcement's speedy response in a tweet Sunday morning.

Governor Mike DeWine issued his own statement before 7am, announcing that he's ordered flags in Ohio remain at half-staff and offered assistance to Whaley.

"Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton, the statement said. "We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families."

The FBI is assisting with the investigation. A family assistance center was set up at the Dayton Convention Centre.

The Ohio shooting came hours after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured. Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at Northern California's Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history. Source: US ABC

Sunday's shooting in Dayton is the 22nd mass killing of 2019 in the US, according to the AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks homicides where four or more people were killed — not including the offender. The 20 mass killings in the US in 2019 that preceded this weekend claimed 96 lives.

The shooting in Dayton comes after the area was heavily damaged when tornadoes swept through western Ohio in late May, destroying or damaging hundreds of homes and businesses.

"Dayton has been through a lot already this year, and I continue to be amazed by the grit and resiliency of our community," Whaley said.

Several people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said.
Several people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Heavy snowfall has closed major roads in the South Island today.
Motorists warned of more wintry weather to come as a blanket of snow covers parts of South Island
2
It is not yet known how police are treating the death.
Former NZ Herald journalist found dead at Auckland Domain
3
Cardiologists say some people are missing out on treatment.
Calls for greater access to treatment for Kiwis with atrial fibrillation
4
Nine killed in Ohio in second US mass shooting in 24 hours
5
The 37-year old wound back the clock with a vintage display for Toronto against Brampton.
Brendon McCullum defies his age with six-laden knock in Canadian T20
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Kiwi boy sending packs of Legos to migrant kids separated from families at US-Mexico border
A$AP Rocky, right, leaves the district court after the third day of his trial in Stockholm, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. A Swedish court has ruled that American rapper A$AP Rocky and two other U.S. suspects can be freed from detention until Aug. 14, when the verdict on their assault case will be announced. Prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in his closing comments that he was seeking a six-month sentence for the rapper. (Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency via AP)

Freed rapper A$AP Rocky returns to US as Swedish judges mull assault case

Six men arrested in nightclub stampede that killed six, including five teens, in Italy
01:55
Technology developed in Australia is helping retailers track shoppers’ movement in their stores.

Could your mobile be giving away more information than you realised?