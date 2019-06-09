TODAY |

Nine hospitalised after subway car derails in Boston

Associated Press
More From
World
North America

A subway car has derailed in Boston, sending nine people to the hospital.

Local emergency officials said none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Officials with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the accident occurred at about 11 am Saturday (local time) when a Green Line subway car derailed inside a tunnel near Kenmore Square.

A 10th individual was reported injured but declined treatment. Among the injured was the train's operator. About 50 firefighters responded to the scene.

Emergency workers said they were told by witnesses that everything went dark and they were thrown around the car.

The cause is under investigation.

The derailment caused major delays on the public transit system.

The accident came as Boston was gearing up for its annual Pride Parade and a Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

Firefighters and EMT personnel carry an injured person after a train car derailed in Boston. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Scott Gregory went up another gear as he hit the line and he never looked back in the 52-33 win.
Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win
2
Sam and Tom Burgess were dismissed for Souths while Damien Saifiti and Lachlan Fitzgibbon got ten minutes to cool off for Newcastle.
Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
3
Folau will argue under section 772 of the Fair Work Act he was wrongfully dismissed over his social media post.
Israel Folau sends scathing letter to Rugby Australia over 'blatantly unfair' actions during code of conduct hearing
4
Warning of possible 'larger events' after 5.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Milford Sound
5
The flypast included more than 20 aircraft.
Royal family gather on Buckingham Palace balcony to watch Air Force honour Queen's official birthday
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:28
Local media reported the ride fell apart as it spun around.

Twenty eight injured after fairground ride malfunctions in Spain
00:31
Russia’s Pacific Fleet says the US warship got too close, forcing them to perform emergency manoeuvring.

Russia and US warships face near collision in East China Sea
00:27
Police searched for information at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Sydney headquarters.

Police raid 'clearly designed to intimidate', says head of ABC

Donald Trump says US, Mexico reach agreement to prevent tariffs