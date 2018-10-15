 

Nine die in storm while climbing in Himalayas

Associated Press
Rescuers have retrieved the bodies of five South Korean climbers and their four Nepalese guides who died in a storm that destroyed their base camp on Gurja Himal mountain.

Two helicopters brought eight of the bodies to Kathmandu from the mountain after the weather cleared. The body of one of the Nepalese guides was flown to his village.

Grieving family members gathered at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Nepal's capital where the bodies were taken for autopsies before being handed to their families.

Evening view of Gurja Himal - Dhaulagiri Himal - Nepal
Gurja Himal. Source: istock.com

The storm swept the camp on Friday night, and word of the destruction got out yesterday morning. Helicopters were not able to land due to the continuing bad weather, but villagers reached the base camp yesterday evening and found the bodies.

The climbers were attempting to scale the 7,193-metre (23,590-foot) peak during the autumn climbing season.

Officials unload the bodies after a helicopter carrying bodies of those killed in Gurja Himal mountain arrives at the Teaching hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal
Officials unload the bodies after a helicopter carrying bodies of those killed in Gurja Himal mountain arrives at the Teaching hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal Source: Associated Press
1 NEWS
Two people have been confirmed dead in a two-vehicle crash near Ashburton in Canterbury this afternoon.

Police say the collision happened on State Highway One near Ealing Road shortly before 1.40pm. 

The Serious Crash Unit is attending and diversions remain in place at Delmaine Road and State Highway 79.

Wildlife carer critically injured trying to save husband from kangaroo

1 NEWS
An Australian wildlife carer and her husband, both aged in their 60s, were mauled by a kangaroo on Saturday night at their home. 

Linda Smith, 64, is suffering with a collapsed lung, broken ribs, several internal injuries and multiple cuts to her arms and legs after trying to save her husband Jim from the kangaroo. She was expected to undergo surgery yesterday. 

She has been a wildlife carer for the past 15 years and told the Brisbane Times "around 30 kangaroos and wallabies come in each night to be fed."

They had assumed it was one of the kangaroos they had raised and were feeding it when it attacked.

"Jim was on the ground and the kangaroo just kept at him... I do understand what happened but I have never seen one that aggressive – it was in there for a fight and it wouldn’t back off.”

Her husband was taken to hospital with multiple lacerations and their son, in his 40s was treated at the scene for minor injuries. 

Paramedics told the Brisbane Times they were "shocked to be confronted with such serious injuries to the patients involved... if the kangaroo was able to continue to conflict further injury, her life (would have been) yes in danger."

One victim was left with a punctured lung following the incident near Toowoomba at the weekend. Source: CH9
Two metre bull shark leaps into tinnie on family fishing trip in north Queensland

AAP
A two-metre bull shark has leapt into a Queensland family's boat, leaving them with a whopper of a tale to tell.

Witness Ken Madsen had just come off the Proserpine River in the Whitsunday region when he clocked an almighty splash and heard the family yelping for help as the shark jumped into their tinnie.

"There was an almighty commotion and carry on, and the next thing I hear is 'help', 'help' and saw the tail end of the shark disappearing into the boat," he's told the Sunshine Coast Daily of the drama he witnessed earlier this month.

"The kids ran up the front of the boat because there wasn't much room.

"You could see the seat from the boat floating down the river. The shark had knocked it out when it jumped in."

Mr Masden relaunched his boat and went to the family's aid, taking two kids onboard, and towing the tinnie back to shore, the stunned shark still lolling around in the belly of the vessel.

With the help of two other men, they were able to grab the shark by the tail and haul it onto a pontoon, where they took photos of the bloodied beast.

But the drama didn't end there, with some members of the petrified family initially unwilling to leave their boat after a croc was spotted on the river bank nearby.

All members of the family made it safety back to shore eventually, but Mr Madsen said they were scared stiff by their October 5 experience.

"The kids reckon they're never going fishing again."

The shark weighed 150kg. Source: Mark Norman
Messy US divorce turns into murder-suicide

Associated Press
A former Missouri jail guard persuaded her terminally ill father to fatally shoot her estranged husband to resolve a custody dispute and then kill himself so it appeared to be a murder-suicide, authorities allege.

Elizabeth Kilgore, 35, of Quincy, pleaded not guilty last week to first-degree murder in the death of Lance Kilgore. No attorney is listed for her in online court records. She is jailed without bond.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant wrote in charging documents that 77-year-old Charles Sander killed his son-in-law and himself in September. The shooting occurred during what was supposed to be a custody exchange of the couple’s 2-year-old son at a convenience store in Osceola, which is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.

The sergeant said the child was the focus of a contentious divorce that was nearly finalized. A witness who was attempting to mediate the separation said Elizabeth Kilgore described hanging a picture of her estranged husband on a tree and said it felt “good” to shoot it. Another witness reported Elizabeth Kilgore said that if Lance Kilgore tried to take her baby away, she would kill him.

After the couple separated last year, Elizabeth Kilgore moved in with her mother and began working at the St. Clair County Jail. While there, she asked two inmates for help killing her husband, according to the charging documents.

She was fired in August after one of the inmates reported that she’d made the request. She admitted under questioning to smuggling the inmate contraband but denied the solicitation allegation.

In a recorded call, she can be heard telling the second inmate that her father had offered to “handle my problem for me.” Charging documents allege she also told the inmate: “I’ll let him, but I’d hate to see one of my parents go to jail.”

Charles Sander, a convicted felon with an extensive history of drug-related arrests, was in poor health and had been taking what the sergeant described as a “farewell tour” in which he was contacting family members and other to restore broken relationships.

The sergeant wrote that Elizabeth Kilgore blamed her father for her brother’s suicide. Charging documents describe Charles Sander as being “terminal,” but no details are provided on his illness.

One witness said that the day before the shooting, he offered Elizabeth Kilgore his assistance if she wanted to run and hide with her son. The sergeant wrote that Elizabeth Kilgore told the witness she “had it taken care of” and that the witness should stop calling.

That night, Charles Sander stayed with Elizabeth Kilgore at her mother’s home, even though her parents were divorced. He left for the custody exchange the next day with his ex-wife, according to the charging documents.

While Lance Kilgore was talking to his mother-in-law, Charles Sander shot him and then shot himself. The shootings were captured on store surveillance video.

Elizabeth Kilgore arrived minutes later in another vehicle with her son, explaining that she was “running late,” the sergeant wrote.

The pistol used in the killing had been reported missing by Elizabeth Kilgore a week earlier. Lance Kilgore had expressed concerns about his safety as the situation escalated, the sergeant wrote. 

Speaking at his old high school, Mr Bridges says he believed jail was the right place for some offenders.
Source: 1 NEWS
