Nikolas Cruz confesses to Florida high school mass murder, telling officers details of attack - report

A Broward County Sheriff's Office report says Nikolas Cruz confessed to being the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

According to the report, he told interrogating officers that he "began shooting students that he saw in the hallways and on school grounds" yesterday.

The report adds that Cruz told officers he "brought additional loaded magazines to the school campus and kept them hidden in a backpack until he got on campus to begin his assault."

Cruz told investigators that as students began to flee, he decided to discard his AR-15 rifle and a vest he was wearing so he could blend in with the crowd. Police recovered the rifle and the vest.

The police report adds that Cruz purchased the rifle in February 2017, but does not say where it was purchased.

Earlier:

Clad in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs, suspected Florida high school shooter 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz made his first appearance in court today.

He has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

A Florida judge has ordered he will be held without bond on 17 counts of murder. Cruz's attorney did not contest the order and had her arm around him during the brief court appearance.

It is alleged he took an AR-15 into Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school and began gunning down people.