Nikolas Cruz confesses to Florida high school mass murder, telling officers details of attack - report

A Broward County Sheriff's Office report says Nikolas Cruz confessed to being the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

According to the report, he told interrogating officers that he "began shooting students that he saw in the hallways and on school grounds" yesterday.

The report adds that Cruz told officers he "brought additional loaded magazines to the school campus and kept them hidden in a backpack until he got on campus to begin his assault."

Cruz told investigators that as students began to flee, he decided to discard his AR-15 rifle and a vest he was wearing so he could blend in with the crowd. Police recovered the rifle and the vest.

The police report adds that Cruz purchased the rifle in February 2017, but does not say where it was purchased.

Earlier:

Clad in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs, suspected Florida high school shooter 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz made his first appearance in court today. 

He has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.
Source: Reuters

He has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. 

Inside the mind of a mass murderer: Nikolas Cruz adopted, then orphaned, labelled 'weird' and a 'loner' even by his friends

A Florida judge has ordered he will be held without bond on 17 counts of murder. Cruz's attorney did not contest the order and had her arm around him during the brief court appearance.

It is alleged he took an AR-15 into Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school and began gunning down people.

Seventeen people died in the fatal shooting. 

The state of Flordia still has the death penalty, with 348 offenders currently on death row, according to Florida Department of Corrections. 

Nikolas Cruz confesses to Florida high school mass murder, telling officers details of attack - report

Nikolas Cruz confesses to Florida high school mass murder, telling officers details of attack - report

Watch: Austrian snowboarder left with broken neck after this sickening crash

Watch: Austrian snowboarder left with broken neck after this sickening crash

Cyclone Gita, packing 100km/h winds and heavy rain, is taking dead aim at New Zealand - but where will it hit?

Cyclone Gita, packing 100km/h winds and heavy rain, is taking dead aim at New Zealand - but where will it hit?

Watch: The moment brave teen leaps off Milan metro station to save two-year-old on the train tracks

Watch: The moment brave teen leaps off Milan metro station to save two-year-old on the train tracks

Nikolas Cruz confesses to Florida high school mass murder, telling officers details of attack - report

Nikolas Cruz confesses to Florida high school mass murder, telling officers details of attack - report

Seventeen people died in the fatal shooting.


Inside the mind of a mass murderer: Nikolas Cruz adopted, then orphaned, labelled 'weird', 'loner' even by friends

"Everyone had in their minds if anybody was going to do it, it was going to be him."

Here comes Gita! Wellingtonians told to brace for heavy rain, huge swells and high winds

Here comes Gita! Wellingtonians told to brace for heavy rain, huge swells and high winds

"It is likely to be a high-impact event which will most likely affect many regions across the North Island and upper South Island."

Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder

Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder

Cruz was an orphan who owned his own AR-15 rifle.


 
