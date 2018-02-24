 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Nikolas Cruz charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder, faces death penalty over Florida massacre

share

Source:

Associated Press

Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was formally charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder, which could mean a death sentence if he is convicted.

In 911 calls, a family housing Cruz warned law enforcement that he might be violent.
Source: Associated Press

The indictment returned by a grand jury in Fort Lauderdale also charges the 19-year-old with 17 counts of attempted murder for the Valentine's Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in which 17 people died and more than a dozen others were wounded.

Cruz's public defender has said he will plead guilty if prosecutors take the death penalty off the table, which would mean a life prison sentence.

The US couple who housed Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 students last week, have offered their sympathy in a TV interview.
Source: Associated Press

The Broward County state attorney has not announced a decision on the death penalty.

James and Kimberly Snead, the couple who gave Cruz a home after his mother died late last year, testified before the grand jury.

Both James Snead and the couple's attorney, Jim Lewis, wore silver "17" pins to honor the victims of the shooting.

The couple is "trying to do the right thing" and is mourning along with the rest of the Parkland community, Lewis said.

Students return to Florida's Stoneman Douglas school, two weeks after 17 slaughtered by gunman.
Source: 1 NEWS

"We'll let justice take its course at this point," Lewis said. "They still don't know what happened, why this happened. They don't have any answers. They feel very badly for everybody."

Cruz told investigators he took an AR-15 rifle to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Valentine's Day and started shooting into classrooms.

Jail records released by the Broward Sheriff's Office show Cruz was being held in solitary confinement. Officers described Cruz as being cooperative but avoiding eye contact.

The report said Cruz "often sits with a blank stare," appeared to laugh and exhibited "awkward" behavior during and after a visit with an attorney and had one "family visit."

Officers said Cruz also requested a Bible to read in his single-person cell in the infirmary.

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:18
1
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

00:20
2
Cyclone Hola's brought strong winds and rough seas to the island nation, and gusts could reach 160km/h.

Tropical cyclone tracking for NZ after making landfall in Vanuatu - winds of 160km/h possible

00:39
3
The quake hit 20km west of the town around 5am, and was nine kilometres deep.

Kaikoura woken by 'moderate' 4.7 magnitude early-morning earthquake, SH1 closed for inspections

00:54
4
Jordan Watson has another hit on his hands, with the hilarious video trending on YouTube.

How to DAD's explanation of difference between Aussies and Kiwis in new vid proving a hit on YouTube

5
Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

Stan Walker posts touching image of his mother comforting him in hospital as he battles health issues

Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

Stan Walker posts touching image of his mother comforting him in hospital as he battles health issues

"My mama always holding me down," reads the picture caption.

02:24
The region's State Highway 60 is currently only open to escorted convoys.

Farmers find creative ways out of Cyclone Gita chaos and avoid losing $1 million worth of milk

Kiwi ingenuity is keeping the Golden Bay farmers afloat.

00:15
The Black Caps beat England by five wickets in Dunedin to level the ODI series at 2-2.

'I'll give myself the best chance' - Ross Taylor in race against time for England decider following heroic unbeaten 181

The star battled through injury in Dunedin yesterday as he helped New Zealand chase down England's mammoth 335.


02:09
The PM made the announcement in the Pacific island nation today.

'We know you need more than books' – PM gives Tonga $10m for Cyclone Gita rebuild

The PM announced the pledge to Tongan children who had their school damaged in the cyclone.


00:15
The Black Caps beat England by five wickets in Dunedin to level the ODI series at 2-2.

Ross Taylor's superb unbeaten 181 guides Black Caps to series levelling ODI win against England

The Black Caps have beaten England by five wickets with three balls remaining in their fourth ODI at University Oval in Dunedin.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 