'This is a nightmare without an end' - Death toll rises as Chile wildfires destroy town

Source:

Associated Press

Flames from one of Chile's worst wildfires completely consumed the town of Santa Olga as the death toll from the blazes since November rose to 10.

More than 90 blazes have scorched 180,000 hectares, razed hundreds of homes, turned village schools to ashes and destroyed cattle herds.
The flames engulfed the post office, a kindergarten, and about 1,000 homes in the town, located 360 kilometres south of the Chilean capital.

The body of one person was found under the charred remains of the town, which another 6,000 residents fled unharmed. 

"This is an extremely serious situation - of horror, a nightmare without an end," said Carlos Valenzuela, the mayor of the neighbouring coastal city of Constitucion. "Everything burned."

Authorities found another body burned inside a house destroyed in the flames about 140 kilometres south of Santa Olga in the coastal city of Concepcion, said Andrea Munoz, the governor of Concepcion province.

Officials later reported that a firefighter also died after a water truck rolled over.

Dozens of teary-eyed firefighters took a moment from battling the blazes to pay homage to one of their colleagues who died in the flames yesterday while he evacuated a family to safety.

Two police officers also died yesterday.

The series of fast-spreading blazes have destroyed about 160,000 hectares of forest.

