'A nightmare' - Kiwi woman suffers horrifying injuries in Bali scooter crash, faces $200,000 medical bill

A Kiwi woman is facing weeks in hospital in Bali after a serious scooter accident.

Teenica Harrex suffered multiple injuries in the scooter crash that happened on December 10 and her family are now trying to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to bring her home.

Ms Harrex's father, Ian Harrex, said the accident was devastating.

"The last week has been a bit of a nightmare."

Ms Harrex suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung and serious leg and head injuries.

"She still probably doesn't recognise anyone because of the head injury, and up until yesterday she still had a drain in her chest," Mr Harrex said.

Ms Harrex was teaching English in Bali and did not have medical or travel insurance.

The bill for her medical and travel costs is expected to top $200,000.

Mr Harrex said when you're in this situation you've just got to pay up.

"There's no price on life."

Ms Harrex's parents have dipped into their retirement savings and her extended family have set up online fundraising pages both here and in Australia.

"We didn't expect this sort of thing but we are very grateful for it," Mr Harrex said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade have been helping keep the Harrex family informed of their daughter's situation in hospital, and encourage anyone traveling to take out travel insurance.