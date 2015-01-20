 

Nigerian army claim to have killed leader of terror group Boko Haram

A Nigerian official says a top Boko Haram commander was among many insurgents killed Sunday as soldiers fought to rescue nine children being trained at a secret camp.

Nigerian army spokesman Brig. Gen. Sani Usman said yesterday that soldiers battled Boko Haram extremists in Jarawa village in Borno state.

He said they killed a large number of rebels, including Abu Nazir, who was on the military's wanted list.

Usman said soldiers also rescued nine abducted children, who are being given preliminary humanitarian assistance.

They will then go to a displaced persons camp in Kala Balge, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) west of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Boko Haram sometimes uses kidnapped girls and boys to carry out suicide attacks. Boko Haram's eight-year insurgency has killed more than 20,000 people.
 

