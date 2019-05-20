Nigeria suicide attacks kill 30 as they watched TV Match

At least 30 people have been killed in a triple suicide attack in the northeast Nigerian state of Borno in the biggest mass killing this year by suicide bombers.

"Yesterday around 8pm it was reported that there was a very loud explosion in (the village of) Konduga. On reaching the scene of the incident we found there was a lot of casualties. In fact the death toll was over 30 and the injured over 42," said an emergency service official.

Earlier the village head, Bulama Kalli, said three suicide bombers had taken part in the attack, targeting a place where villagers had gathered to watch a soccer match on a large screen.

Most of those killed have now been buried while several survivors are still in hospital in Maiguduri, Kalli said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Boko Haram group and its Islamic State splinter group have often carried out attacks targeting civilians and the military in Borno state.

Boko Haram regards soccer - often watched by Nigerians while drinking beer - as un-Islamic and the ultimate demonstration of corrupting Western influence.

The Nigerian government says the Boko Haram insurgency, and the rival Islamic State West Africa Province group, have been largely defeated, but they continue to launch attacks on civilian and military targets.