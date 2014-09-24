 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


Nigeria says 82 Chibok schoolgirls free in Boko Haram exchange

share

Source:

Associated Press

Eighty-two Chibok schoolgirls seized three years ago by Boko Haram have been freed in exchange for detained suspects with the extremist group, Nigeria's government announced today, in the largest release negotiated yet in the battle to save nearly 300 girls whose mass abduction exposed the mounting threat posed by the Islamic State-linked fighters.

A Video released by Boko Haram shows the kidnapped girls

Source: Associated Press

The statement from the office of President Muhammadu Buhari was the first confirmation that his government had made a swap for the girls.

After an initial release of 21 Chibok girls in October, the government denied making an exchange or paying ransom.

The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and, for families of the schoolgirls, began years marked with heartbreak.

Some relatives did not live long enough to see their daughters released.

Many of the captive girls, most of them Christians, were forced to marry their captors and give birth to children in remote forest hideouts without ever knowing if they would see their parents again.

It is feared that other girls were strapped with explosives and sent on missions as suicide bombers.

As word of the latest release emerged, long-suffering family members said they were eagerly awaiting a list of names and "our hopes and expectations are high."

Before today's release, 195 of the girls had remained captive. Now 113 of the girls remain unaccounted for.

The freed girls were expected to meet with Buhari tomorrow in the capital, Abuja.

Related

Africa

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
After failing to knockout Razvan Cojanu all night, Parker ditched the gameplan for one last wild shot at glory.

Watch: Feral Joseph Parker unloads anger over lacklustre title fight through wild haymakers in final seconds of 12th round

00:25
2
Kiwi heavyweight Parker defended his WBO title against Cojanu last night.

'He was running' - Razvan Cojanu taunts Joseph Parker with chicken noises after 12 round clash

00:30
3
The Blues midfielder left the field early in the win over the Waratahs with a concussion concern.

Another one goes down - Sonny Bill Williams the latest big name injury worry

4

New Zealand popstar Lorde's parents tie the knot

01:03
5
Fires began in the small seaside settlement about 1.30am and other fires began to pop up as firefighters struggled with the first.

Piha arson attack: Fires now under control but well-known beach cafe is completely gutted

00:45

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

00:30
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.

Watch: 'The Footy Show' host Erin Molan, voice quivering, tries to stop tears as she slams rumours of affair with married celebrity accountant on live TV

Erin Molan spoke of being "dragged" into high-profile domestic court case.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ