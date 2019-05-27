TODAY |

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party demands exit negotiation role as it wins European Parliament seats

Associated Press
More From
World
UK and Europe

Anti-EU campaigner Nigel Farage has been re-elected to the European Parliament from Britain, and says the strong showing for his Brexit Party is a "massive message" for the country's long-dominant Conservative and Labour parties.

Farage's newly founded anti-EU party is on course to take about a third of the vote and the biggest share of seats in UK voting for the legislature, as voters express anger at Britain's Brexit gridlock.

But there has also been a big surge for the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party, which are both strongly pro-EU.

The election result looks only to have deepened Britain's divisions over Brexit, and severely weakened both the Conservatives and Labour.

Farage warned that if Britain does not leave the EU on October 31 as planned, "the scores you have seen for the Brexit Party today will be repeated in a general election."

Mr Farage described it as "a big win for the Brexit Party, that's very clear.

"A terrible night for the Conservative Party, but look at Labour as well.

"Look at what the Brexit Party has done to Labour in Wales and the North East of England so this is a big, big message, a big wake-up call to Westminster - will they listen?"

Mr Farage said if there was a second Brexit referendum the leave side would win again

"The real issue here is, is we've got a deadline of the 31st of October - that is the date upon which we are supposed to leave the European Union, that's in five months' time and what we're saying, is, we've got a mandate now, we demand to be part of that negotiating team to get this country ready to leave whatever the circumstances."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Farage said he believes his party now has a mandate to be a part of the process preparing for a October 31 split. Source: Associated Press
    More From
    World
    UK and Europe
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Japanese man dies inflight after eating 246 cocaine packets
    2
    The animals have a combined value of $65,000.
    More than 300 sheep reported missing from Southland farm located, never left farm
    3
    Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, left, reacts as results are announced at the counting center for the European Elections for the South East England region, in Southampton, England, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
    Brexit Party wins, Conservatives bashed in UK's EU voting
    4
    Toddler waits five months for treatment for rotten teeth, abscesses
    5
    The retail giants entering the market are offering "free prescriptions" and cheaper products but some in the industry are concerned the focus on price means a lack of attention on patient care.
    Local pharmacies under threat as chemist giants move into industry
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE

    Japanese man dies inflight after eating 246 cocaine packets
    Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, left, reacts as results are announced at the counting center for the European Elections for the South East England region, in Southampton, England, Sunday, May 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

    Brexit Party wins, Conservatives bashed in UK's EU voting
    00:47
    Trump became the first American leader to watch the ancient Japanese sport with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a brief visit to the nation.

    Trump brings massive trophy with him to Japan, awards it at sumo wrestling competition

    Police charge man after woman found bashed to death in Melbourne park