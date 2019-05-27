Nigel Farage praises the Queen, calls her mother 'slightly overweight', takes aim at Princes Charles and Harry and Meghan Markle

British politician Nigel Farage has addressed an Australian right-wing political audience, citing his views on a number of royals.

The Brexit Party leader’s speech to Sydney’s Conservative Political Action Conference referenced his views on all manner of subjects, notably his royalist opinions, The Guardian reports.

He was complimentary about the Queen, saying she is “an amazing, awe-inspiring woman, we’re bloody lucky to have her.”

But moving up and down the family line, he was less polite.

“When it comes to her son, when it comes to Charlie Boy and climate change, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear. Her mother, Her Royal Highness the Queen’s mother was a slightly overweight, chain-smoking gin drinker who lived to 101 years old. All I can say is Charlie Boy is now in his 70s … may the Queen live a very, very long time.”

He went on to air his views on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their decision to only have two children.

“Well, if I want the Queen to live a long time to stop Charlie Boy becoming king, I want Charlie Boy to live even longer and William to live forever to stop Harry becoming king,” he said.

“Terrifying! Here was Harry, here he was this young, brave, boisterous, all male, getting into trouble, turning up at stag parties inappropriately dressed, drinking too much and causing all sorts of mayhem. And then, a brave British officer who did his bit in Afghanistan. He was the most popular royal of a younger generation that we’ve seen for 100 years.

"And then he met Meghan Markle, and it’s fallen off a cliff. We’ve been told in the last week that Meghan and Harry will only have two children and we’re all completely ignoring, the real problem the Earth faces, and that is the fact the population of the globe is exploding but no one dares talk about it, no one dares deal with it, and whether Prince Harry has two kids is irrelevant given there are now 2.6 billion Chinese and Indians on this Earth."

Although the speech was closed to media, the Guardian reports it has heard a recording of part of the speech citing the comments made.

Mr Farage reportedly told the audience that "greenies have taken over" Australia and called the previous prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull a "snake."

However, he was kinder to current prime minister, Scott Morrison saying "You’ve now got someone conservative, mainstream media [and] those in the middle of Melbourne and Sydney may not like him but out where real people live, they voted for him."