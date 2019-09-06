TODAY |

Nicki Minaj hits back at Boris Johnson over vaccine tweet

Daniel Faitaua, 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

A Downing Street press conference took a bizarre turn when England’s chief medical officer blasted Nicki Minaj as "ridiculous" after the American rapper claimed Covid vaccines are linked to impotence.

Nicki Minaj. Source: Bang Showbiz

Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago and famous for songs Super Bass and Starships, tweeted to her 22 million followers yesterday: "My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent".

She added, "his testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."

A journalist at the press conference asked Professor Whitty to respond to the star’s tweet given millions of her followers are young people, young people he’s suggesting should get vaccinated.

"There are a number of myths that fly around, some of which are just clearly ridiculous and some of which are clearly designed just to scare," Professor Whitty said

"That happens to be one of them."

He added, "people that go around trying to discourage other people from taking a vaccine which could be life-saving or prevent them from having life-changing injuries to themselves.

"May of those people I regret to say will know they are pedalling untruths but they still do it," he said.

"In my view, they should be ashamed."

When Prime Minister Boris Johnson was questioned and asked to respond he admitted, "I’m not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be."

Minaj has responded to the dig and tweeted: "I love him even tho I guess this was a diss? The accent ugh! Yassss boo!"

